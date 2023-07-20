State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Decreases Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 11.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,298 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Post were worth $2,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Post by 14.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Post by 136.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 3,784 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Post by 545.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,222,000 after buying an additional 27,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 36,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after buying an additional 8,444 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Stock Up 1.2 %

POST opened at $86.98 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.73. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $80.39 and a one year high of $98.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Post

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.42. Post had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total value of $34,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Post in a report on Monday, May 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Post in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Post has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

