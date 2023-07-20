State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Free Report) by 13.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 83,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,869 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,883,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,299,000 after acquiring an additional 118,262 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,624,000 after buying an additional 123,883 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,649,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,444,000 after buying an additional 171,697 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,434,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,323,000 after buying an additional 30,966 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,057,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,709,000 after buying an additional 261,049 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Mayrhofer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.98 per share, for a total transaction of $134,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,125.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Price Performance

Shares of REYN opened at $27.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.04. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.90 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 0.47.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $852.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $846.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Reynolds Consumer Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 85.98%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.67.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

