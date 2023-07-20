State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,907 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,894 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnLink Midstream were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 35,852 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,695 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,904 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,110 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 228,573 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the period. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENLC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on EnLink Midstream from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Monday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $14.50 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.14.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ENLC opened at $11.27 on Thursday. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $8.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.58. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 2.52.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.23%. Sell-side analysts expect that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 63.29%.

EnLink Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

See Also

