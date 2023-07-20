State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.26 Million Position in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in InvenTrust Properties Corp. (NYSE:IVT – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 96,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in InvenTrust Properties were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 105,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 18.2% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,515 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InvenTrust Properties in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in InvenTrust Properties by 4.8% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 29,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:IVT opened at $24.16 on Thursday. InvenTrust Properties Corp. has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $30.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.33.

InvenTrust Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2155 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. This is a positive change from InvenTrust Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. InvenTrust Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 132.31%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Compass Point cut their target price on shares of InvenTrust Properties from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of InvenTrust Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of InvenTrust Properties from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

InvenTrust Properties Corp. (we, the Company, our, us, "IVT" or "InvenTrust") is a premier Sun Belt, multi-tenant essential retail REIT that owns, leases, redevelops, acquires and manages grocery-anchored neighborhood and community centers as well as high-quality power centers that often have a grocery component.

