State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Holdings in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 101,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,407 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in APi Group were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 117,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 24.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 27,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 5,374 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of APi Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $631,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of APi Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 44,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 6,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on APG shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on APi Group from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on APi Group from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised APi Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.80.

Shares of APG opened at $28.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 136.05, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.42. APi Group Co. has a 1 year low of $13.09 and a 1 year high of $28.75.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

In other APi Group news, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director James E. Lillie sold 19,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total transaction of $454,675.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,390,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,836,400.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Lillie sold 57,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $1,302,459.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,500,052 shares in the company, valued at $101,791,176.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, the Asian-Pacific, and other countries. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, and inspection and service of these integrated systems.

