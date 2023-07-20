State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Holdings in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,205 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 16,740 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in NetScout Systems by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Get NetScout Systems alerts:

NetScout Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NTCT stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.90 and a twelve month high of $38.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $208.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $203.90 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

NTCT has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised NetScout Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total value of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $87,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,121,556.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $147,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,443.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NetScout Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetScout Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.