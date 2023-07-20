State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.27 Million Stake in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,234 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 3,480 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Strategic Education by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 393 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Strategic Education by 156.1% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Strategic Education by 585.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,295 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the period. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Friday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Strategic Education in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Strategic Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Strategic Education from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.50.

Strategic Education Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $68.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 44.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.85 and its 200 day moving average is $83.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.92 and a 12 month high of $98.22.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Strategic Education had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $256.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Strategic Education’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 153.85%.

About Strategic Education



Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

