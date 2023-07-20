State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.29 Million Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Free Report) by 20.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,343 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the 4th quarter valued at $25,846,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4,549.9% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 130,196 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,910,000 after acquiring an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Wire by 364.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 150,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $20,754,000 after acquiring an additional 118,416 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 272,635 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,504,000 after buying an additional 99,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Encore Wire by 42.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 272,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,051,000 after buying an additional 81,185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Encore Wire in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Encore Wire Trading Down 2.1 %

WIRE opened at $173.27 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.48. Encore Wire Co. has a 1-year low of $108.32 and a 1-year high of $206.74. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $6.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.01 million. Encore Wire had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $7.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 22.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encore Wire Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.05%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.23%.

Encore Wire Profile

Encore Wire Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of electrical building wires and cables in the United States. The company offers NM-B cables, UF-B cables, THHN/THWN-2, XHHW-2, USE-2, RHH/RHW-2, and other types of wire products, including SEU, SER, photovoltaic, URD, tray cables, metal-clads, and armored cables.

