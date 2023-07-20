State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.29 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 14.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,330 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,448 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $2,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ENS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,527,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EnerSys during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,069,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in EnerSys by 1,380.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 348,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,530,000 after acquiring an additional 324,669 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in EnerSys in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,725,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 67.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 316,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,625,000 after acquiring an additional 127,229 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 10,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,098,060.77. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,783.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of EnerSys stock opened at $112.48 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.36. EnerSys has a 1-year low of $56.72 and a 1-year high of $113.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.54.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $990.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.05 million. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that EnerSys will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. EnerSys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.43%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ENS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. CL King started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of EnerSys from $110.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

