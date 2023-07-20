State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.31 Million Holdings in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Free Report) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,941 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,691 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in California Resources were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in California Resources by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,053 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 426,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $18,572,000 after acquiring an additional 130,700 shares during the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of California Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,636,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 8,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of California Resources by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 28,673 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 4,592 shares during the last quarter. 97.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on California Resources in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on California Resources from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet raised California Resources from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on California Resources from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.67.

California Resources Price Performance

Shares of CRC opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. California Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $34.02 and a twelve month high of $51.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.49 and a 200-day moving average of $41.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.35 million. California Resources had a net margin of 27.95% and a return on equity of 26.53%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

California Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.282 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.57%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

