State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $2.32 Million Position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its stake in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 126,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,580 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Resideo Technologies by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 203.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REZI stock opened at $18.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.68. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.94. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $23.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Insider Activity

Resideo Technologies ( NYSE:REZI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Equities analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 13,543 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $233,616.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $711,717.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

