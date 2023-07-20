State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) by 20.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,296 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 17,855 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Corcept Therapeutics were worth $2,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CORT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 216,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 88,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,994,000 after purchasing an additional 6,684 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 103,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 13,488 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 31,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. SVB Securities assumed coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.71.

In related news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Corcept Therapeutics news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $236,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,115.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.87, for a total transaction of $716,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $811,508.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CORT stock opened at $23.07 on Thursday. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $17.86 and a 52 week high of $30.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.12 and its 200 day moving average is $22.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 0.46.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.06). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.79% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $105.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, endocrine, and neurological disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

