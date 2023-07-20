State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.24 Million in Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,241,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sotera Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the third quarter worth $37,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $139,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Sotera Health by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health during the first quarter worth $157,000. Institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays cut their target price on Sotera Health from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sotera Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHC opened at $18.95 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Sotera Health has a 52-week low of $5.78 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

Sotera Health (NASDAQ:SHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $220.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.70 million. Sotera Health had a positive return on equity of 46.84% and a negative net margin of 26.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sotera Health will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing. It also provides microbiological and analytical chemistry testing, and advisory services.

