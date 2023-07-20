State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.28 Million in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 68,663 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,277,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the 4th quarter worth about $24,544,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 760,554 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,737 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,301,761 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,303,000 after purchasing an additional 195,177 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 160.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 263,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 162,359 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,134,000 after purchasing an additional 91,007 shares during the period. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UCTT opened at $37.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.32 and a fifty-two week high of $39.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 207.39 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Ultra Clean ( NASDAQ:UCTT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $433.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $420.04 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on UCTT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Ultra Clean from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

In other news, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total value of $354,082.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 3,701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $120,208.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,100.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bill Bentinck sold 9,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.19, for a total transaction of $354,082.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,837,547.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,661 shares of company stock valued at $480,645. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

