State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Invests $2.29 Million in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 151,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 29.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,450,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $390,605,000 after buying an additional 4,602,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,343,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,701,000 after buying an additional 272,880 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,107,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,821,000 after buying an additional 68,525 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,386,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,627,000 after buying an additional 81,942 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Urban Edge Properties by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,878,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,464,000 after buying an additional 64,414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UE opened at $16.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.86. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.94 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Urban Edge Properties ( NYSE:UE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $99.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.25 million. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 4.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Urban Edge Properties in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Urban Edge Properties Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

