State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Holdings in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 114,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in RXO were worth $2,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RXO. MFN Partners Management LP purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,016,000. Anomaly Capital Management LP purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,397,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,277,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,891,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter worth approximately $20,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.44 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82. RXO, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.75 and a 12 month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

RXO ( NYSE:RXO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on RXO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of RXO in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of RXO from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.56.

About RXO

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

