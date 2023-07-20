State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $542,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 108,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,679,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Axsome Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $869,000. Finally, Cannell & Co. boosted its position in Axsome Therapeutics by 649.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 370,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,540,000 after purchasing an additional 320,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Axsome Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $83.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.92.

Shares of AXSM opened at $74.24 on Thursday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $91.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.54 and a beta of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.91. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 152.04% and a negative net margin of 109.75%. The business had revenue of $94.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

