State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New $2.29 Million Investment in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 30,025 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,286,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 87.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of SJW Group during the second quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. 81.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl Guardino sold 777 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.03, for a total value of $59,075.31. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $242,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJW Group Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJW. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of SJW Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of SJW Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SJW Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.75.

SJW stock opened at $71.67 on Thursday. SJW Group has a 52 week low of $57.51 and a 52 week high of $83.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94 and a beta of 0.53.

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. SJW Group had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $137.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that SJW Group will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

SJW Group Company Profile

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

See Also

