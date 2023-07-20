State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Makes New Investment in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 88,641 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,269,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 93,746 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,756 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Peabody Energy by 112.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,462,138 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $65,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,017 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,229,775 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $58,911,000 after buying an additional 604,132 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Peabody Energy alerts:

Peabody Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BTU opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.11. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.71 and a 1-year high of $32.89.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 48.04% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Peabody Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price target on Peabody Energy from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal Mining, Seaborne Metallurgical Mining, Powder River Basin Mining, and Other U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Peabody Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peabody Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.