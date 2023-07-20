State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 2,187 Shares of National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,019 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in National HealthCare were worth $2,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of National HealthCare by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,410,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,320,000 after acquiring an additional 22,445 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 925,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,641,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in National HealthCare by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 845,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,336,000 after buying an additional 25,313 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,913,000 after buying an additional 5,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 1,224.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 296,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,848,000 after buying an additional 274,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.91% of the company’s stock.

National HealthCare stock opened at $58.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $895.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.93 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.12. National HealthCare Co. has a 12 month low of $51.56 and a 12 month high of $72.22.

National HealthCare ( NYSEAMERICAN:NHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. National HealthCare had a return on equity of 4.12% and a net margin of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $269.56 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is presently 193.44%.

In other news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Richard F. Laroche, Jr. acquired 2,100 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.40 per share, with a total value of $128,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 196,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,059,758.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest G. Burgess III acquired 2,300 shares of National HealthCare stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.85 per share, for a total transaction of $135,355.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,884,550. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on National HealthCare in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

National HealthCare Corporation operates, manages, and provides services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and a behavioral health hospital. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

