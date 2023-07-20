State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases 5,824 Shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,824 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLVM. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,597,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $18,292,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 758,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,851,000 after purchasing an additional 366,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 182.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 402,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,551,000 after purchasing an additional 259,940 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 83.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,106,000 after purchasing an additional 235,500 shares during the period. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America upgraded Sylvamo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of SLVM opened at $44.57 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Sylvamo Co. has a one year low of $33.22 and a one year high of $57.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.10.

Sylvamo (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a return on equity of 80.23% and a net margin of 5.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Sylvamo’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

