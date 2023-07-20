State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Purchases New Shares in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 213,613 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 38,811 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,188 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,794 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 3D Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 10,285.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,975 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in 3D Systems by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 296,656 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after purchasing an additional 66,702 shares during the period. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

3D Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:DDD opened at $9.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.67. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 5.26. 3D Systems Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.52.

Insider Transactions at 3D Systems

3D Systems ( NYSE:DDD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The 3D printing company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $121.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.38 million. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 11.82% and a negative net margin of 23.82%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Malissia Clinton sold 8,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.58, for a total transaction of $74,517.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,695.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on 3D Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers 3D printers technologies, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, color jet printing, polymer extrusion, and extrusion and SLA based bioprinting that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts.

