State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Raises Stock Position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,082 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,434 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $2,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TTMI. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,683,746 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,870,000 after buying an additional 1,256,389 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,139,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,662,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,414,305 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,441,000 after buying an additional 519,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 1,686.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 533,729 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,035,000 after buying an additional 503,850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Get TTM Technologies alerts:

TTM Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TTM Technologies stock opened at $14.23 on Thursday. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.13 and a 52-week high of $17.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a 200-day moving average of $13.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.20.

Insider Activity at TTM Technologies

TTM Technologies ( NASDAQ:TTMI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). TTM Technologies had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm had revenue of $544.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 7,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total transaction of $95,769.33. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,328.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of TTM Technologies from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TTM Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TTM Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale engineered systems, radio frequency (RF) components and RF microwave/microelectronic assemblies, and printed circuit boards (PCB) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers range of engineered systems, RF and microwave assemblies, HDI PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, hi-reliability multi-chip modules, beamforming and switching networks, PCB products, RF components, and backplane/custom assembly solutions, including conventional PCBs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TTM Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTM Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.