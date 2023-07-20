State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,677 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries were worth $2,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 2.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 5.7% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the first quarter valued at $502,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9,350.0% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 9,350 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total value of $574,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen Ray Drake sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.46, for a total transaction of $574,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,340.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nelson Munpun Wong sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 180,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,804,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock worth $1,474,600. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Price Performance

KLIC stock opened at $57.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.40. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $60.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $173.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.01 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 20.08% and a net margin of 21.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 55.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KLIC shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company manufactures and sells advanced displays; die-transfer, flip-chip, and TCB advanced packaging products; ball bonder, die-attach, electronics assembly, lithography, wafer-level bonder, and wedge bonder products; consumables, such as capillaries, dicing blades, and wedge bonds; and auto offline programming, KNet PLUS, and new product introduction/manufacturing execution system software products.

