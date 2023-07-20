State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,911 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sage Therapeutics were worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 95.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 115,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after buying an additional 56,482 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,529,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 103,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,353,000 after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,449,240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAGE opened at $45.59 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.12.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 120.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAGE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.92.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

