State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,221 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 31,987 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,075 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. 90.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics stock opened at $22.81 on Thursday. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $37.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.11.

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.01. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.65% and a negative return on equity of 1,091.00%. The business had revenue of $49.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark J. Foley sold 26,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.94, for a total value of $655,398.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 866,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,614,350.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Tobin Schilke sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total transaction of $101,471.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,999,667.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,524 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,040 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $42.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.55.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

