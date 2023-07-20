State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Free Report) by 15.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kadant were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Kadant by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kadant in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Kadant by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Kadant during the 1st quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Kadant by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KAI opened at $214.35 on Thursday. Kadant Inc. has a one year low of $154.19 and a one year high of $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.67.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.63 million. Kadant had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 17.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kadant Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.58%.

In related news, VP Fredrik H. Westerhout sold 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $103,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,205. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KAI. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kadant in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kadant in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

