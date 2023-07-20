State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Reduces Stock Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 38,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFSI. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 4,531,792 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $241,091,000 after purchasing an additional 556,274 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 322.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 706,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,610,000 after purchasing an additional 539,539 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,703,000 after purchasing an additional 379,161 shares during the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,509,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,193,000 after buying an additional 281,289 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,992,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,877,000 after buying an additional 256,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $81.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $81.94.

PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement

PennyMac Financial Services ( NYSE:PFSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $302.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $354.08 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 53.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.94 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 13.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut PennyMac Financial Services from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. BTIG Research upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.32, for a total value of $1,159,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 375,604 shares in the company, valued at $29,041,701.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Jones sold 19,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total value of $1,236,569.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,751.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 119,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,811,379 over the last quarter. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

