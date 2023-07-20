State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 11,672 Shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA – Free Report) by 17.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,090 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,672 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Granite Construction were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GVA. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Granite Construction by 85.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Granite Construction by 60.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,088 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Granite Construction in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,130 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Granite Construction by 38.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,808 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Granite Construction from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Granite Construction in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Granite Construction Stock Performance

NYSE GVA opened at $43.32 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.55. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $25.35 and a 12-month high of $44.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Granite Construction (NYSE:GVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $560.07 million for the quarter. Granite Construction had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 8.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Granite Construction Incorporated will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Granite Construction Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Granite Construction’s payout ratio is 29.55%.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Construction and Materials segments. The Construction segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, marine ports, dams, reservoirs, aqueducts, infrastructure, and site development for use by the public.

Featured Stories

