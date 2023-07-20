State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,694 Shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,898 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,694 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,031,576 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $399,165,000 after acquiring an additional 81,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Synaptics by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,517,214 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $150,219,000 after acquiring an additional 68,091 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Synaptics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after acquiring an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Synaptics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,444,000 after buying an additional 18,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synaptics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 38,021 shares during the last quarter. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $150.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $185.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $135.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 46,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.73, for a total transaction of $4,027,681.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,234,756.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYNA opened at $90.94 on Thursday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $67.73 and a 52 week high of $149.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a current ratio of 4.96.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $326.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.85 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 27.01%. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 14.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

