State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,742 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,184 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,742 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 1,472.2% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 283 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AppFolio by 58,300.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. 69.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ APPF opened at $192.94 on Thursday. AppFolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.02 and a 52-week high of $195.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.45. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.26 and a beta of 1.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.52). AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 34.11% and a negative net margin of 17.69%. The firm had revenue of $136.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.34 million. On average, analysts predict that AppFolio, Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised AppFolio from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. DA Davidson increased their target price on AppFolio from $100.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. KeyCorp increased their target price on AppFolio from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AppFolio presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

