State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,511 Shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LCII. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in LCI Industries by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of LCI Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $342,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LCI Industries by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LCI Industries by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 4,628 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LCII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on LCI Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LCI Industries in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.57.

LCI Industries Stock Performance

Shares of LCII opened at $132.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.49. LCI Industries has a 52 week low of $89.28 and a 52 week high of $139.89.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.31. LCI Industries had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 4.54%. The firm had revenue of $973.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LCI Industries will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

LCI Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.04%.

About LCI Industries

(Free Report)

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; electronic components; appliances; air conditioners; televisions and sound systems; tankless water heaters; towing products; truck accessories; and other accessories.

Further Reading

