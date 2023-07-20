State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 27,475 Shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its holdings in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 96,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,475 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,109,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,554,000 after purchasing an additional 66,532 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of AZEK during the fourth quarter worth $11,372,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 658,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,385,000 after purchasing an additional 13,209 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 13.9% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 56,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 6,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AZEK by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,168,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,690 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZEK. Barclays increased their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on AZEK from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on AZEK from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on AZEK from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on AZEK from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AZEK presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.19.

Insider Activity

AZEK Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 40,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.34, for a total value of $1,013,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,244,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,530,562. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Corporate Opportunities F. Ares sold 7,000,000 shares of AZEK stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $170,520,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,326,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,463,552.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,981,250 shares of company stock worth $298,499,225. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AZEK opened at $30.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 341.89, a PEG ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.12 and a 1-year high of $31.83.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $377.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.45 million. AZEK had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.02%. Research analysts anticipate that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in manufacturing and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

