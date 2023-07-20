State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,261 Shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its stake in shares of Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,261 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $2,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Kennametal by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,247,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $78,125,000 after acquiring an additional 297,345 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kennametal by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 339,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,167,000 after buying an additional 22,907 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 54,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 966 shares during the period.

Several analysts have issued reports on KMT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Kennametal from $25.00 to $27.50 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Kennametal from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kennametal in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.92.

Shares of NYSE KMT opened at $29.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Kennametal Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.21 and a 1-year high of $30.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.61 and its 200-day moving average is $27.32.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $536.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.40 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.33%.

Kennametal Inc engages in development and application of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Metal Cutting and Infrastructure.

