State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,262 Shares of John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,262 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $2,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in John Bean Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

John Bean Technologies Stock Down 0.9 %

JBT opened at $116.18 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $114.42 and a 200-day moving average of $108.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.43. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $81.59 and a 1-year high of $125.88.

John Bean Technologies Dividend Announcement

John Bean Technologies ( NYSE:JBT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $529.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.54 million. John Bean Technologies had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 5.87%. John Bean Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBT. 58.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $128.00 price objective on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on John Bean Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, John Bean Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries in North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments: FoodTech and AeroTech. It offers value-added processing that includes chilling, mixing/grinding, injecting, blending, marinating, tumbling, flattening, foaming, portioning, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and inspection.

Featured Articles

