State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,762 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lowered its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,762 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter worth $215,269,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 802,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,698,000 after acquiring an additional 331,059 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 2,778.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,446,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,818,000 after buying an additional 248,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,596,000. Institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:EPC opened at $39.42 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.54 and its 200-day moving average is $42.04. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 1 year low of $36.17 and a 1 year high of $46.13.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.21. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $598.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Edgewell Personal Care in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Edgewell Personal Care news, insider John N. Hill sold 4,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total transaction of $188,287.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,119,175.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.95, for a total value of $175,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,587.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

(Free Report)

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

