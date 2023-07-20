State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 4,980 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) by 12.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,980 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CCOI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 325.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 261,355 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Cogent Communications by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,049,000 after buying an additional 184,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $8,660,000. 84.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CCOI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Bank of America raised Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of CCOI opened at $63.80 on Thursday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.75 and a 12-month high of $75.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 290.01 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.79.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The business had revenue of $116.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 1,700.08%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares in the company, valued at $328,454,801.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.38, for a total value of $2,288,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,023,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,454,801.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,331 shares of company stock worth $4,901,907. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cogent Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.