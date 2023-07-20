State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 5,996 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 39,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,996 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in GMS were worth $2,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 100.6% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of GMS by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 99.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total transaction of $13,668,399.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,135,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,775,004.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,718,070 shares of company stock worth $115,836,574 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMS. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of GMS in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of GMS from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.86.

GMS opened at $72.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 1.83. GMS Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.31 and a 1-year high of $73.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.18.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. GMS’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GMS Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

