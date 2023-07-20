State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its holdings in shares of Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,925 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Sonos were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 5.5% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 74.1% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 23.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sonos by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Sonos news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 8,775 shares of company stock worth $141,187 over the last 90 days. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SONO opened at $17.31 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.23. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.82, a P/E/G ratio of 58.09 and a beta of 1.86.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.10). Sonos had a negative return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $304.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Sonos from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th.

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

