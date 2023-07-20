State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Holdings in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,460 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $2,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies in the first quarter worth about $10,127,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 145.2% in the fourth quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 37,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 22,346 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 40,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,567,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,679 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of HLIO stock opened at $64.08 on Thursday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.27 and a 1 year high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.27. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 1.21.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 14.34%.

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

In other news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,267 shares in the company, valued at $3,752,133.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HLIO shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CJS Securities assumed coverage on Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Helios Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.60.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

