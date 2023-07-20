State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 81,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Frontdoor by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 1,111.4% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Frontdoor by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Frontdoor by 25.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period.

Frontdoor Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $34.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.54. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.26 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.06 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $367.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.74 million. Frontdoor had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 251.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FTDR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Frontdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Frontdoor from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

Frontdoor Company Profile

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

