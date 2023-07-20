Strs Ohio Acquires 10,691 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $1,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,080 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $793,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.3% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 63,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 7,486 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 153,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kepos Capital LP grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 45,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $34.56 on Thursday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $45.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a 200-day moving average of $31.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Insider Activity at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.27). The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Equities research analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.79, for a total transaction of $434,032.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,360,400.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on LSXMA. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $39.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Sunday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Featured Stories

