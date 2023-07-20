Strs Ohio Acquires 503 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of Raymond James by 1,879.3% in the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Raymond James in the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Raymond James by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the period. 74.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Raymond James stock opened at $109.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.01. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Raymond James Dividend Announcement

Raymond James ( NYSE:RJF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.14). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 14.01%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RJF has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Raymond James from $112.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Raymond James from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Raymond James from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 5,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.36, for a total value of $508,877.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,314 shares in the company, valued at $4,655,537.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Further Reading

