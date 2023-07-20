Strs Ohio Acquires New Position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 13,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,667,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 363.9% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $140.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ IPGP opened at $134.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $123.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $347.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.60 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 4.62%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IPG Photonics news, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IPG Photonics news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $129,446.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,848.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alexander Ovtchinnikov sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,760.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,959,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 49,756 shares of company stock valued at $6,112,975. Insiders own 33.50% of the company’s stock.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Featured Stories

