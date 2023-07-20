Strs Ohio Boosts Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $1,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $53,519,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 953,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,749,000 after acquiring an additional 478,329 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brunswick by 384.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 423,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,542,000 after acquiring an additional 336,315 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 4th quarter worth about $22,270,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the 1st quarter worth about $17,428,000. 93.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BC opened at $86.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.41. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $64.55 and a twelve month high of $93.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.54.

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.97% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Brunswick Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.28%.

In related news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total transaction of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Brunswick news, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.23, for a total value of $28,197.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,499 shares in the company, valued at $1,767,628.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Foulkes sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total transaction of $1,058,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,695,299.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,636 shares of company stock worth $1,186,156. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.33.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Propulsion, Parts & Accessories, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

