Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 25.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,670 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $1,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 29,366 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 12,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,554 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.97 on Thursday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.66 and a 1-year high of $33.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.57 and a 200-day moving average of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.71, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.45.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 23.36% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.59.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

