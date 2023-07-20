Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brighthouse Financial were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 10.9% in the first quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 23.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 6.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 120,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,318,000 after buying an additional 7,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 256,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,125,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHF has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Brighthouse Financial from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $64.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.43.

Brighthouse Financial Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ:BHF opened at $50.44 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.30. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $60.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 11.25% and a negative net margin of 16.16%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Brighthouse Financial



Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

