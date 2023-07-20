Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,703 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 372.7% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,846 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 87.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,416 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on EXP shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Eagle Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $187.80.

Insider Activity

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,771,044.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total value of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Michael Haack sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.50, for a total transaction of $852,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,229 shares in the company, valued at $17,771,044.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 46,939 shares of company stock worth $7,804,980 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXP opened at $192.42 on Thursday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.98 and a fifty-two week high of $193.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.45. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $172.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.39.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm had revenue of $470.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

See Also

