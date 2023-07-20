Strs Ohio Buys 1,171 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $1,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,035,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,435,000 after purchasing an additional 592,266 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,220,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,982,000 after acquiring an additional 749,342 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,636,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,498,000 after acquiring an additional 340,288 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,311.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,474,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370,464 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,392,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $100,775,000 after acquiring an additional 46,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $97.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $104.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.60.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $81.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.78. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.42 and a 52-week high of $90.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $80.10 and its 200-day moving average is $80.52.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company specializes in routing, executing, and processing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), metals, and cryptocurrencies. It also custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

