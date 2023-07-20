Strs Ohio Buys 1,671 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,626 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the period. 80.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SKX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $368,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $1,073,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total value of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $54.28 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 1.30. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $31.28 and a one year high of $55.01.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 5.41%. On average, analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.